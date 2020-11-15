Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $184.88 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.