LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €130.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.46 ($149.95).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.44. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

