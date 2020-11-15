Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.98 ($94.10).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €82.40 ($96.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.70. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

