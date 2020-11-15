Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) a €26.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

TEG opened at €25.20 ($29.65) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1-year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

