Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLX. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

Shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) stock opened at €30.54 ($35.93) on Friday. Talanx AG has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.63 and its 200 day moving average is €31.02. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

