Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €165.67 ($194.90).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €150.18 ($176.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

