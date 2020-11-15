Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by Nord/LB

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €165.67 ($194.90).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €150.18 ($176.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.17.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

