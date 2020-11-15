Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €165.67 ($194.90).

VOW3 stock opened at €150.18 ($176.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.17.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LEG Immobilien AG PT Set at €130.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
LEG Immobilien AG PT Set at €130.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Zalando SE Given a €100.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Zalando SE Given a €100.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG a €26.90 Price Target
Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG a €26.90 Price Target
Talanx AG Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts
Talanx AG Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts
Volkswagen AG Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Volkswagen AG Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Volkswagen AG PT Set at €150.00 by Nord/LB
Volkswagen AG PT Set at €150.00 by Nord/LB


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report