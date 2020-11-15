Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €165.67 ($194.90).

VOW3 stock opened at €150.18 ($176.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.17.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

