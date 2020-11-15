Comparing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Golden Ocean Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group $705.80 million 0.78 $37.19 million N/A N/A

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group -17.33% 0.09% 0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Golden Ocean Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Ocean Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 67 vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

