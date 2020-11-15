Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter.

MCF opened at $1.35 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Earnings History for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

