Contrasting Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -93.44 Bavarian Nordic A/S $99.33 million 17.07 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -18.27

Kodiak Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -30.09% -24.12% Bavarian Nordic A/S 31.95% 13.54% 6.85%

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Hellerup, Denmark.

