BioHiTech Global (BHTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of BHTG opened at $1.30 on Friday. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

