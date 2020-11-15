Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $473.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,462 shares of company stock worth $22,744,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 88,221 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $473.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.85. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $475.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

