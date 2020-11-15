Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($7.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($16.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RETA. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $175.58 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

