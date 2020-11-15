Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) vs. Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Tailored Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -12.64% -39.78% -2.90% Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

Summary

Ascena Retail Group beats Tailored Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel for women, and tween girls. It operates through the following segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. The Premium Fashion segment consists of products under Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Value Fashion segment includes the Dressbarn brands. The Plus Fashion segment covers the products under Lane Bryant and Catherines brands. The Kids Fashion segment comprises of products under Justice brand. The company was founded by Elliot S. Jaffe and Roslyn S. Jaffe in 1962 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

