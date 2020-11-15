CYREN (CYRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%.

CYRN opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.77. CYREN has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

