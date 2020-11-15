Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $65.17. Approximately 1,438,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 656,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

Specifically, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

