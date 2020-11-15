Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $169.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

