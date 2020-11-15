AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) alerts:

BOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of BOS opened at C$17.00 on Friday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.59 and a twelve month high of C$26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

In other news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,491,100. Insiders have sold a total of 28,250 shares of company stock worth $490,575 in the last three months.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.