Contrasting inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares inTEST and Transcat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $60.66 million 0.87 $2.32 million $0.34 14.85 Transcat $173.10 million 1.38 $8.07 million $1.08 29.65

Transcat has higher revenue and earnings than inTEST. inTEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Transcat shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Transcat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

inTEST has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcat has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and Transcat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72% Transcat 4.21% 10.91% 5.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for inTEST and Transcat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A Transcat 0 0 3 0 3.00

Transcat has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Transcat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transcat is more favorable than inTEST.

Summary

Transcat beats inTEST on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management software that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers' assets; and Compliance, Control and Cost, an online customer portal that provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as a safe and secure off-site archive of calibration and other service records. The Distribution segment sells and rents test, measurement, and control instruments for customers' test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including aerospace and defense industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

