FinVolution Group (FINV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

