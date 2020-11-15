FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $476.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

