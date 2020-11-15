Palatin Technologies (PTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Palatin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Earnings History for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

