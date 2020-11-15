George Weston (WNGRF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. George Weston has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on George Weston from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

