Comparing ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) & Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 2.80% 4.29% 2.93% ASML 24.30% 25.91% 13.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trio-Tech International and ASML, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 0 4 10 0 2.71

ASML has a consensus target price of $379.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.61%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trio-Tech International and ASML’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $34.47 million 0.41 $970,000.00 N/A N/A ASML $13.24 billion 13.30 $2.90 billion $6.89 60.90

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International.

Summary

ASML beats Trio-Tech International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and reat of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

