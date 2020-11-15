Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uranium Energy and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uranium Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 141.96%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uranium Energy and NexGen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -36.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Energy and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03% NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67%

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

