PaySign (PAYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.36.

PAYS has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.