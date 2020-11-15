PaySign (PAYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAYS stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.36.
PaySign Company Profile
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.