Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (GRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million.

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$0.69 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

GRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

