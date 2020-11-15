FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) Increased by Analyst

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.07). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALT opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other Altimmune news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Altimmune by 19,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

