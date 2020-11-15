Adient plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Adient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

NYSE ADNT opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Adient by 61,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after buying an additional 5,197,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Adient by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,309,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

