Reviewing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,385.19% -5,162.95% -211.04%

5.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 208.94 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 110.05 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -3.63

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as GeneNews Limited. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. In addition, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Further, the company is developing diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

