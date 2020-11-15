Contrasting Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) & Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Secom and Cairn Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A Cairn Energy 1 4 5 0 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Secom and Cairn Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $9.75 billion 2.25 $799.41 million $0.98 23.95 Cairn Energy $533.40 million 2.09 $93.60 million $0.23 16.42

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Cairn Energy. Cairn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Secom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Secom has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cairn Energy has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and Cairn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.28% 7.67% 4.82% Cairn Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Secom beats Cairn Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences. This segment also provides maintenance services. The company's Medical Services segment offers home medical services; operates general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and to overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and BPO services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment engages in development and sale of condominiums equipped with distinctive security and disaster preparedness features, as well as real estate leasing, construction, installation, and other services. The company also offers electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintains services, as well as sells and maintains freight elevators. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

