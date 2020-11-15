Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

AT stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Atlantic Power by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 428,991 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Atlantic Power by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,335,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Atlantic Power by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,961,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

