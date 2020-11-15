Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Critical Comparison

Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Twin Vee PowerCats and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tencent has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Tencent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Risk and Volatility

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Tencent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tencent $53.57 billion 13.68 $13.50 billion $1.21 63.19

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A Tencent 24.40% 18.09% 9.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tencent beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

