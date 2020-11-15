FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

AUPH stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

