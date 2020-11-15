Banc of California, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BANC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Banc of California stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banc of California by 337.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.