National Bank Financial Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,770,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,516,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

