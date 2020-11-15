KeyCorp Comments on Bentley Systems, Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSY)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bentley Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $7,730,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,177,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,956,000.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

