CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 388.71% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Earnings History and Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

