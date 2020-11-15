B. Riley Comments on ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CLPT opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

