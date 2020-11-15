B. Riley Comments on Hecla Mining’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42, a PEG ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $15,454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

