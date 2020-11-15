FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.68). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $31.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock has a market cap of $694.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 1,509,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 1,069,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 344,508 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

