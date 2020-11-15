DA Davidson Comments on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 0.82%.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, COO Michael Stoecker bought 5,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,711.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

