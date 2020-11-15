American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti began coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.14 million, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.22 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 26.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 188.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

