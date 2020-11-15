Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

