Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Software Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
American Software Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades AC Immune to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades AC Immune to “Buy”
Hubbell Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Hubbell Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
HighPoint Resources Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
HighPoint Resources Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hookipa Pharma to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hookipa Pharma to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report