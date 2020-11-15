ValuEngine Upgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to “Buy”

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of ACIU opened at $5.14 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

