Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBB. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $155.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 651.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

