HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE:HPR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Shares of HighPoint Resources are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 16th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

