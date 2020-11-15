Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Sell

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of HOOK opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $240.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

