Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOLI. ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $701.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

